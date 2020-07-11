Your Disco Needs You-Kylie Minogue Is Returning To The Dance Floor On Her Latest Album

Kylie Minogue’s dance/country hybrid album 2018 Golden might have presented a ton of dance anthems with a subdued country twang, but it looks like one of our favorite down under dance artists is coming back to the nightclub. Muumuse is reporting that Minogue is in the process of trading in her cowboy boots for her stilettos and is working with some heavy hitters in the world of dance music for her upcoming album, such as famed producers Mousse T and Alex Gaudino (per the producers March 2nd Instagram). There are also heavy rumors that Minogue is collaborating with famed Madonna/Confessions On A Dancefloor collaborator Mirwais on her upcoming album.

Like the rest of us, it looks like Minogue is expanding her talents and is teaching herself to record music exclusively at home during this surreal time. Alistair Norbury, who is the head of Kylie’s record label BMG, explained how the dance icon has been managing to record during the COVID-19 crisis. “Kylie Minogue is learning to use music software Logic. She’s got herself a home studio and decided that, if there’s one thing she can do during this time, it’s to learn to engineer and record her own vocals,” he told Music Week. “So with some Zoom lessons and plenty of input from our BMG VP, A&R Jamie Nelson, Kylie’s learning to get herself to a place where she can be creative during this time.”

Minogue herself has tossed up several posts on her Instagram indicating that she is doing exactly that. On May 25th, she posted a simple shot of a microphone in her at-home recording studio saying simply “back to biz” while on May 27th, she shared a screen shot stating simply “Yup. Still going. Sessions. 💖🔌 There have been a dedicated few who have helped me navigate home studio writing and recording. Here’s one of them! @skyadamsmusic,”. Adams collaborated with Minogue on Golden on such anthems as “Dancing” and “Stop Me From Falling.”

It also looks like Minogue has revealed the name of her brand new album before we have heard even one note; the sure to be disco filled package is going to be simply called Kylie. Minogue told GQ Magazine that Kylie is going to be “grown-up disco. It’s difficult even for me to explain,” she said. “But even grown-ups need some pure pop fun.” She went on to say “I loved disco as an eight-year-old, so it’s been a long love affair. I’m loving the modern interpretations of the genre now.” ….“There’s a lot of early 2000s love around at the moment,” said Minogue. “Both feel like good times for me, so I’m channelling that into this record.”

