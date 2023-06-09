Your Fave Angel and Demon Duo Is Back in ‘Good Omens’ Season 2!

Exciting news! Prime Video just released the official trailer of ‘Good Omens’ Season 2, which has been much awaited by fans for four years.

‘Good Omens’ is a series adaptation of international best-selling authors Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s 1990 novel of the same title. The first season was released back in May 2019, and the show is finally set to make a comeback soon!

The series is starring Michael Sheen who plays the role of “fussy angel and rare bookseller” Aziraphale, as well as David Tennant who is portraying the character of a “free-spirited demon” named Crowley.

‘Good Omens’ has gained a lot of LGBTQ+ fans from the book and series’ first season, and the second one seems to be even more queer based on the trailer. Not to mention, it shows Jon Hamm as archangel Gabriel, who shows up naked and suffering with amnesia.

The official synopsis reads:

“Hiding the archangel from both Heaven and Hell quickly disrupts their lives in unforeseen ways. To solve this mystery and thwart Heaven and Hell in the process, the duo will need more than a miracle; they’ll need to once again rely on each other.”

Moreover, ‘Good Omens’ Season 2 is composed of six episodes, and it will be available for streaming on Prime Video on July 28. In the meantime, you can watch the exciting trailer here:

