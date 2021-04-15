“You’re Not The Last Guy In The Club And I’m Not That Drunk”

In the latest installment of the Bad Boy web series, one of the ‘Bad Boys’ is about to get his big break in porn.

Or is he?

The series follows “Scott” (played by series creator Artie O’Daly), a mild-mannered gay writer in Los Angeles whose life is turned upside down by wild and wacky characters who somehow wander in and out of his home at will.

In this episode, Scott finds he can’t concentrate on his latest screenplay as “BJ” (Braden Davis) continually judges and critiques from over his shoulder.

Scott heads out to find some peace and quiet as a mysterious director of adult films (Alina Bock) appears intent on casting “BJ” in an upcoming “weiner picture.”

At the same time, Hollywood agent “Roderick” (Paul Riley Fox) drops by unannounced with the news that he really wants to sell a screenplay by “BJ” and make him famous.

Actually, “Roderick” is just interested in having sex with “BJ” again (Hollywood, don’t you know) although “BJ” doesn’t seem to remember the first sexual encounter:

“We met a couple of weeks ago when you gave me a lap dance in my office.”

“You have to be more specific.”

“We had sex and then you ghosted me.”

“Like that narrows it down?”

Along the way, a sub-plot about a possible murder in a wood-chipper rears its head and there’s a mysterious stash of air fresheners.

If it all sounds like it doesn’t make any sense, that’s because it doesn’t.

O’Daly’s absurdist comedy storytelling ricochets from topic to topic with “Scott” trying to survive the verbal chaos. The sharp, rapid-fire dialogue and eccentric characters add up to a brief yet worthy escape from the madcap world we’re living in today.

Hit the play button below and you can find our previous coverage of the acclaimed ‘Bad Boy’ web series here.