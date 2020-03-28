You’re Reading This Correctly; There Is A Stephen Sondheim Disco Album!

As the iconic composer of such legendary Broadway musicals as Follies, Gypsy and A Little Night Music, Stephen Sondheim marked another landmark, as the famed Broadway legend celebrated his 90th birthday this past week. For a man who has given the American landscape some of it’s biggest cultural touchstones and theater experiences, there is seemingly almost nothing that Sondheim has not accomplished. Until, it was announced that Losing My Mind-A Sondheim A Disco Fever Dream had become a reality.

This is not the first time Broadway royalty has made it’s way to the dance floor. Ethel Merman released a famed disco album in the 70’s (appropriately titled The Ethel Merman Disco Album) which is also what coincidentally inspired Joshua Hinck and Scott Wasserman, who created the phenomenal musical package. A quick look at the package from Broadway shows that the album features songs from Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park With George, Sweeney Todd, Merrily We Roll Along, Follies and Into the Woods, set to groovy new arrangements. The package also includes vocals from everyone from Alison Luff, Blaine Krauss, Aneesa Folds, Charity Angél Dawson, Vishal Vaidya, Brittnie Price, Juwan Crawley, Deonté L. Warren, Joshua Hinck, Aili Venho, Onyie Nwachukwu and a even a cameo from original Into the Woods cast member Chip Zien. The entire project was done with Sondheim’s complete blessing as well. “He’s got a reputation for embracing creativity,” says Wasserman. “I hope he’ll be exciting by the creativity displayed on the album. This is really a celebration of his work.”