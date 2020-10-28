YouTuber Colin O’Leary Gets In The Halloween Spirit With New Video

It’s time for some spooky scenes in Colin O’Leary’s new video, “COLOWEEN: The O’Leary Horror Show” and as the title implies it is a Halloween themed video. O’Leary pulls songs from musicals and movies with horror and supernatural themes as well as some unexpected moments from pop culture.
🎃ITS ALIVE!!!!!🎃ITS ALIVE!!!!!!!!! 🎃I’m so insanely excited to announce TOMORROW NIGHT I will be releasing “COLOWEEN: The O’Leary Horror Show”. This is the biggest production I have ever worked on. I am so proud of everyone who has worked on this short movie with me. From costumes to makeup to editing to mechanics, this production was so challenging yet so rewarding. After completely loosing the video due to my computer getting destroyed by sprinklers (of course), it has been brought back to life and is now ready to be viewed by THE WORLD. For no mere mortal can resist…. the evil of….. THE THRILLER. GET YOUR CANDY CORN, PAJAMAS, BLANKETS AND FIREPLACE READY. SOMETHING WICKED THIS WAY COMES. 🪓⚰️🔪🧙🏻♂️💀👻🖤💜
Some of the musicals O’Leary uses in the new video are Carrie The Musical, The Addams Family, and Wicked. Like his other videos, O’Leary has brought his mom, who is a good sport with the many different ways O’Leary and his many props interact with her.
Additionally, O’Leary throws in a rather timely reference to a certain manager seeking and police calling group of people, and no Colin O’Leary video would be complete without the obligatory Lady Gaga reference.
You can watch the new video below.
