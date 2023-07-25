YouTuber Kris Tyson Publicly Comes Out As Transgender

YouTuber Kris Tyson publicly came out as transgender, and she also revealed that she changed her pronouns to she/her, as well the spelling of her name from Chris Tyson to Kris Tyson.

Tyson, who is well-known for appearing alongside American YouTuber MrBeast, made an appearance on fellow content creator Anthony Padilla’s show, revealing:

“I am a woman! She/her. I’ve never said that publicly, but I’ve been fully confident in that decision for over a year now.”

She shared that she started going through hormone replacement therapy back in February, and that she was able to fully accept herself after it began. Tyson also opened up about her journey to accepting femininity after being tied to a certain idea of masculinity for so long.

“I wasn’t quite sure who I was yet, but I knew I was not cisgender. So I needed the freedom to be able to express myself and be able to figure out who I was. For a while, I was trying gender fluid. I was like, ‘What is making me feel like I’m bi-gender? What is tying me to this masculinity?,’” she recalled.

The YouTuber continued,

“After a lot of talking with a therapist and a lot of self reflection, I realized it was really just this societal pressure of, ‘You’re Chris from MrBeast. You’re the guy that starts the fires. You’re the guy that builds the stuff.’ My whole life I’ve enjoyed doing those things, but I’ve never really felt like ‘the guy.’”

“For so long, every day I would go to bed and I would have vivid dreams that I was a woman […] I really never felt connected to my body until I started taking HRT,” she further expressed.

You can watch Tyson sharing about her journey with Padilla here:

