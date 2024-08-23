Yucatán – An LGBTQ+ safe destination that just got gayer and easier

When we find a place that offers just about everything we need, and it just gets better year after year, visit after visit, you had better believe that we are re-booking flights and hotels when we get the chance.

The state of Yucatán has been on many ex-Pats radars for over a decade, with a capital that’s been voted one of the top two safest places in the Western Hemisphere multiple times, it’s a secret destination shared amongst friends. But since 2021, the secret has been out to all travelers and especially LGBTQ+ travelers. Now, we’re embracing this safe space even more.

Since 2019, Yucatán has had Michelle Fridman, as its Minister of Tourism. A proud member of our community, her policies undoubtedly helped sway the state of Yucatán to pass marriage equality in 2021. Conversion therapy is banned there, too. LGBTQ+ tourism has been key for the past couple of years as Fridman, the first out minister of tourism in Mexico, made it known that Merida, and Yucatán as a whole, has so much to offer, for all communities.

Advertisement

Related Post: Yucatân – Magic Towns, Refreshing Cenotes, Mayan Ruins, & Pink Flamingos

I’ve recently been busy traveling to other continents, but I am looking forward to planning our next trip to Yucatán. What has made that journey easier to plan is the addition of more air routes. Direct and connecting flights to Merida (MID) from Orlando and Miami were added as of last month. There’s also flights from New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Oakland, San Diego, and Dallas. Meet you there?

Instinct had a chance to sit down with Gustavo Rivas-Solis, Director at ENroute Communications. He’s helped craft many exploratory journeys with and in Yucatán for a little over a half a decade. So who better to chat with about Yucatán, how it has changed and prospered in so many ways during and after the pandemic, especially in regards to LGBTQ+ tourism.

Advertisement

Meridagaytours.com, check it out. You can also head over to the company’s Instagram page @meridagaytours or its Facebook page.

To learn more about the Maya Train, check out this article from AFAR.com.

We couldn’t cover everything in our chat, but here’s a little summary of and additions to what we talked about in the video.

Yucatán has long enjoyed a reputation as a romantic destination with transformative experiences across a land rich in history. Home to a thriving Maya community, gastronomy rooted in the colonial era and some of Mexico’s finest architecture, the state is a must for anyone looking to incorporate the country’s unique culture into an extended vacation, a quick getaway, or even their wedding day. The state’ six regions provide unique, enigmatic and charismatic settings for all types of travel and travelers, from paradisiacal beaches of soft white sand, calm emerald waters and exotic flora and fauna to historic French-style mansions, ancient and majestic haciendas turned into boutique properties and large outdoor venues that can easily accommodate the needs of large parties, gatherings, maybe even your wedding.

Advertisement

Related Post: Hottest Travel Desti-Nation + One Of The Safest Cities In the World

So, whether it is in a Mayan ceremony, relaxation on the beach, touring beautiful Magical Towns, discovering the gardens of beautiful haciendas or celebrating in the most exclusive boutique hotels, Yucatán is ready to help you celebrate.