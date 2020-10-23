Yvie Oddly Sets A Drag Trap As She Releases Her Long-Awaited Debut Album

Yvie Oddly has partnered up with RuPaul’s Drag Race sisters Honey Davenport and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo on music since snagging the crown several seasons ago, but it’s high time Ms.Oddly released her own eagerly anticipated debut album. She has finally done that today, and the aptly titled Drag Trap is well worth the wait; Oddly’s music is just as eclectically elaborate as the performer herself. Tracks like “Chicken Dinner” are heavy on the metaphors and a lush and key heavy chorus, while “Karen” is a smart and direct commentary to the women of privilege we seem to be seeing all to much of on our news almost daily. “Garbage Juice” is a standout on Drag Trap, putting a completely different perspective on Oddly’s talents, while “Watermelon Bubblegum” is a rapid fire Oddly in a slick and self-assured track showcasing Oddly’s melodic abilities with a nod to a legendary lip syncing technique.

“My inspiration for Drag Trap comes from all sorts of places. When Season 11 aired and my life changed drastically I began writing raps to help me navigate my emotions. So the songs range from the pressures of fame, to my health, sex, and being a queer Black American … and just everything I needed to get off my chest.”

Oddly has been keeping herself busy this summer leading up to the release of Drag Trap. Oddly is a cast member in Las Vegas at The Flamingo in RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!, which is returning to the stage at the end of January 2021. Oddly was also part of the cast of the VH1 companion series RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue, which gave a behind the scenes (and ultra dishy) look at the show and the cast members. While the show was airing, Oddly was hitting the Drive ‘N Drag circuit for Voss Events, performing all over the country for sold-out crowds for socially distant fans.

Grab Yvie Oddly’s new album “Drag Trap” on Apple Music

For all things Yvie Oddly, check out her website