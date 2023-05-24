Zac Efron Impresses Jeremy Allen White with His Bulky Physique

Zac Efron has gone through a bulk up for his role in the upcoming movie ‘The Iron Claw,’ where he is portraying the character of former professional wrestler Kevin Von Erich.

In a recent interview with Esquire, one of his co-stars Jeremy Allen White shared his experience on having to achieve a bulky physique, as he is playing the role of Kevin’s brother Kerry Von Erich, who was also a professional wrestler.

“You’re trying to consume as much as you possibly can, and, to be honest, you don’t feel great. I was training as well, but, I don’t know, trying to get that big, it’s no way to live,” the 32-year-old actor admitted.

He revealed that he ate around the clock, “never stopping.”

“In the morning, I would have waffles, almond butter. In the middle of the day, I was eating turkey patties and avocado all the time. It’s really just gross,” White further expressed.

Meanwhile, he was impressed by how Efron made his bulky transformation seem effortless, stating:

“Zac’s a maniac. He’s so focused and knowledgeable on training, diet, all that. In terms of a physical transformation, I think he kind of blew us all out of the water. He looks really amazing in this thing.”

‘The Iron Claw’ film will depict the “rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day,” and it is set to be released this year.

