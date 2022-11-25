Zac Efron Is Spotted Still Sporting His Pro Wrestler Transformation

Zac Efron was recently spotted on the set of ‘The Iron Claw’ in Louisiana, and he is still looking bulked up, wearing a grey tank top, ripped jean shorts, and sporting a bowl cut hairstyle.

Zac Efron no set de filmagens do filme "The Iron Claw" na passada sexta feira (18.11) 🔗 https://t.co/nz2XgalDaE pic.twitter.com/qHDTgkPfuW — 𝘡𝘢𝘤 𝘌𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘯 𝘗𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘶𝘨𝘢𝘭 (@ZacEfronPT) November 22, 2022

The 35-year-old actor will be playing the role of “the Golden Warrior” Kevin Von Erich in the upcoming A24 movie, which is about the:

“rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day.”

‘The Iron Claw’ is written and directed by ‘Martha Marcy May Marlene’ filmmaker Sean Durkin, and aside from Efron, it is also starring Lily James, Maura Tierney, Jeremy Allen White, and Harris Dickinson.

On November 7, the ‘Baywatch’ actor shared a first look of his pro wrestler portrayal via Instagram, and on the caption, he wrote:

“First Look at my latest project Iron Claw! Can’t wait to show you more…let’s go.”

Moreover, Von Erich himself commented on Efron’s transformation for the role expressing,

“It’s gonna be a hard job, I think. It’s a lot of information and a lot of time and so they’ve got some tough work ahead of them, but I saw a picture of the guy and he looked great. I don’t think I ever looked that good, so I think they’re going to do great. I’ll bet they do.”

