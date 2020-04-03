Zac Efron Reveals He Never Wants His ‘Baywatch’ Body Back Ever Again

Don’t expect Zac Efron to ever look the way he did in the movie Baywatch ever again.

The 32-year-old actor appeared on the latest edition of Hot Ones on Thursday, April 2, where he said he’s had enough of trying to get the perfect six-pack. “I never want to be in that good of shape again,” he told super cute host Sean Evans.

Efron was surrounded by many other desirable figures including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Alexandra Daddario for the 2017 film that was based on the 90’s television series of the same name. Baywatch drew in a massive audience beginning thirty years ago partially thanks to the super fit cast that included David Charvet, Pamela Anderson and David Chokachi.

9 days of absolutely zero carbs & sugar. Only organic grass fed/free range protein and organic leafy greens. This lead to… — Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) March 9, 2016

The hunky actor’s intense diet for the movie was chronicled on his Twitter account. “9 days of absolutely zero carbs & sugar. Only organic grass fed/free range protein and organic leafy greens,” he wrote in March 2016. The results from that could be seen in the picture below.

Although, let’s keep it real here, Zac is hot no matter where his body is at.

We rest our case.