Zac Efron Reveals His Rigorous Routine for ‘Baywatch’

We were all wowed by Zac Efron and his toned body when he played the role of hottie Matt Brody in the 2017 film ‘Baywatch.’

Despite the positive response that his fit physique received while working on the comedy action movie, the 34-year-old actor revealed that the ‘Baywatch’ look wasn’t exactly achievable, especially after all of the setbacks that he experienced.

“That Baywatch look, I don’t know if that’s really attainable. There’s just too little water in the skin. Like, it’s fake; it looks CGI’d. And that required Lasix, powerful diuretics, to achieve. So I don’t need to do that. I much prefer to have an extra, you know, 2 to 3% body fat,” he shared.

Efron’s ‘Baywatch’ routine also consisted of eating “organic protein and leafy greens,” as well as months of intense workout, which started at 4 a.m. on some days. Because of the rigorous process that he had to go through, the actor revealed,

“I started to develop insomnia, and I fell into a pretty bad depression, for a long time. Something about that experience burned me out. I had a really hard time re-centering.”

Strict diet and workout routine aside, the actor is still very fit without having to overexert himself like he did for his ‘Baywatch’ role.

Moreover, Efron also finally addressed the rumors about him allegedly having undergone plastic surgery. In April 2021, his face was swollen not because he had something done to it. It was because several years ago, he slipped in his house and hit his chin on a granite fountain, therefore shattering his jaw.

“The masseters (face muscles used for chewing) just grew. They just got really, really big,” the actor explained.

Men’s Health can also confirm that Efron’s jaw now “looks much as it has always looked.”

