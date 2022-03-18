Zac Efron Shirtless…Again…You’re Welcome

by

It’s been a minute since we have gotten a good look at Zac Efron’s body. Really, it’s been a single minute because he’s basically always showing it off. But who’s complaining?!

Netflix

The actor was most recently spotted on the sandy shores of Costa Rica, going for a jog and having a beach day with friends. In the photos, Efron is captured running, taking a dip in the ocean, and doing some photography–all while showing off those ridiculous abs.

The 34-year-old actor has been traveling the world through his Netflix show Down to Earth with Zac Efron, where he researches healthy and sustainable ways to live.

In classic Zac Efron fashion, his bodacious bod is breaking the internet once again. People one Twitter are thirsting for his Central American vacation and we are here for it!

 

 

 

 

 

That’s all. You’re welcome.

Source: Twitter

Leave a Comment