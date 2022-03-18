Zac Efron Shirtless…Again…You’re Welcome

It’s been a minute since we have gotten a good look at Zac Efron’s body. Really, it’s been a single minute because he’s basically always showing it off. But who’s complaining?!

The actor was most recently spotted on the sandy shores of Costa Rica, going for a jog and having a beach day with friends. In the photos, Efron is captured running, taking a dip in the ocean, and doing some photography–all while showing off those ridiculous abs.

The 34-year-old actor has been traveling the world through his Netflix show Down to Earth with Zac Efron, where he researches healthy and sustainable ways to live.

In classic Zac Efron fashion, his bodacious bod is breaking the internet once again. People one Twitter are thirsting for his Central American vacation and we are here for it!

zac efron that’s it that’s the tweet pic.twitter.com/gePpWmv697 — 𝘡 🛸 (@Kingzefr0n____) March 17, 2022

back thirsting for zac efron I’m finally living again 🫠 pic.twitter.com/wZhcilnbrF — 𝘡 🛸 (@Kingzefr0n____) March 17, 2022

I just wanna thank zac efron for going to the beach over the years. 🌊 pic.twitter.com/WixW2QpSWa — 𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐱𝐢𝐬 ❤️‍🔥 (@alexiscmalday27) March 18, 2022

these pictures are 10 years apart… zac efron is the definition of aging like fine wine pic.twitter.com/EdE4fK9ihp — kamila 🐚 (@efronsels) March 18, 2022

Zac Efron would’ve had an amazing career doing gay porn. Just saying. https://t.co/UBJRPbZGrl — Colin Hart Fan (@ColinHartFan) March 18, 2022

Okay Zac knows how to make us all go weak at the knees like but how good is he looking OMFG he’s looking fine wow #ZacEfron 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰💙💙💙💙💙😩😩😩😩😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/Jen9ypf11P — CarolanneRichardson♡ (@ZacEfronFanXO) March 18, 2022

That’s all. You’re welcome.

