Zac Efron Showed He’s Still Rocking That ‘Baywatch’ Bod

Zac Efron set Instagram on fire Monday as he celebrated his 34th trip around the sun with a shirtless photo on the beaches of Thailand.

“It’s my bday again? I’m gettin old now,” the 34-year-old told his 49.6 million followers on Instagram. “Thanks for the bday wishes everyone I love you. I am so lucky to be able to be on this amazingly fun ride with you all.”

Efron shares he’s currently in Thailand making a movie (“that I think will be awesome”) and that there “couldn’t be a happier moment in my life.”

The post, which has received over 3.4 million Likes in two days, features the buff Baywatch star barely in the frame as his dog paddles behind him. The framing and the casual approach to the photo, lacking an overt sense of “trying too hard,” makes the pic that much more appealing.

You’ve got to admit that, since his High School Musical days, Zac has really grown into his ‘possibilities’ quite handsomely as he keeps a pretty packed schedule.

In addition to the shooting the upcoming movie, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, the handsome star scored a Daytime Emmy Award in July as ‘Outstanding Daytime Program Host” for his Netflix docu-series, Down to Earth with Zac Efron.

Efron has also finished shooting on two more films this year, Gold and Firestarter, and has a reboot of the 1987 hit comedy Three Men and a Baby in pre-production.

Here’s to Zac keeping busy (and shirtless!) for another 34 years. Happy birthday!