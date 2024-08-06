Zac Efron’s Abs-olutely Stunning Comeback After Ibiza Pool Incident

Holy abs, Batman! Our favorite High School Musical alum, Zac Efron, just gave us all a reason to do a double-take on Instagram. But before we dive into that thirst trap (pun intended), let’s rewind to the splash that started it all.

Advertisement

Picture this: Zac, 36 and fabulous, living his best life in a swanky Ibiza villa. He decides to channel his inner Olympic diver and… oops! Our boy had a little too much enthusiasm and not enough pool depth. The result? A “minor swimming incident” that had us all holding our breath.

Now, most of us would be content with a bag of frozen peas and a Netflix binge after such an ordeal. But not our Zac! Oh no, he decided to turn this pool party faux pas into a full-blown thirst trap extravaganza.

Just days after his aquatic adventure, Efron blessed our Instagram feeds with a workout pic that had us all considering a gym membership (for about five seconds, let’s be real). Abs for days, biceps for weeks, and a smile that says, “What pool incident? I’m just here flexing on a Tuesday.”

zac efron via instagram pic.twitter.com/hRjJiIvTov — popculture (@notgwendalupe) August 4, 2024

Advertisement

Let’s be honest, if this is what a “minor swimming incident” does for your workout routine, sign us up! But maybe with arm floaties. Safety first, folks!

Zac captioned his post with a simple “happy and healthy,” but we’re reading between the lines. What he really meant was, “I’m fine, and by the way, did you notice I’m still ridiculously good-looking?”

So here’s to Zac Efron: actor, swimmer (sort of), and master of turning lemons into lemonade… or in this case, turning a pool plunge into premium eye candy. Stay thirsty, my friends!