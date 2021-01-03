Zachary Quinto Enjoys an Ice Bath + More of This Week’s Hot IG Posts

Superbly cute A-list actor Zachary Quinto is just one of the many men helping us kick off a new year with a brand new batch of Instahotties to enjoy!

Taye Diggs showed a little skin after turning 50.

Fellow hunk Tyson Beckford also rang in his 50th year.

Timothy Cappelli got woofy in the woods.

Joel Green served Baywatch realness.

Steven Cho enjoyed one last workout session before 2020 ended.

Zachary Quinto indulged in a wonderful ice bath.

Benno Peters flashed his perfect smile.

Lucas Loyola looked lovely in the driver’s seat.

John Magnum proudly showed off his ASSet.

Kevin R. Davis lifted his shirt up, much to the happiness of his followers.