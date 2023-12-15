Zachary Quinto & Jacob Elordi Go on a Risky Trip in ‘He Went That Way’

Zachary Quinto and Jacob Elordi are set to welcome the new year with a whole lotta thrill, as they are starring in the upcoming true-crime film ‘He Went That Way’.

The feature is written by Evan M. Wiener and directed by Jeff Darling. Quinto is portraying the character of Jim, who is a celebrity animal handler. Meanwhile, Elordi is playing the role of a 19-year-old serial killer named Bobby.

As per the film’s synopsis, ‘He Went That Way’ is set in 1964, and is “based on a true crime story that puts a wicked spin on the buddy road trip film.” Jim (Quinto) picks up hitchhiker Bobby (Elordi) “on a desolate stretch of Route 66 with priceless cargo in tow: Jim’s chimpanzee, Spanky, an American TV darling.”

Eventually, Jim discovers that Bobby is a “young, cunning serial killer,” and he makes a dangerous deal with him. Jim asks Bobby to let him go when they get to Chicago in exchange of him taking the latter as far as where he’s going with “no trouble, no police.”

“As stress between Bobby and Jim rises and their fiery personalities combust, the road only becomes more treacherous the farther they go,” the synopsis further reads.

Moreover, ‘He Went That Way’, which is also starring Patrick J. Adams, is set to be showing in selected theaters on January 5, 2024, and will then be available on-demand on January 12. In the meantime, you can watch the official trailer here:

Sources: Vertical, people.com