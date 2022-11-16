Zachary Quinto Opens Up About Queer Actors Portraying Straight Roles

Zachary Quinto recently opened up about being an openly gay male actor in Hollywood, and how there is still a stereotype surrounding the community.

In a recent interview with The Independent, the 45-year-old ‘Star Trek’ actor noted that there has been an “incredible explosion of visibility” for the LGBTQ+ community on-screen, “particularly in the trans community.”

However, he pointed out that coming out can change how the casting directors and audiences perceive actors. Quinto explained,

“There’s still a tremendous amount of fear around particularly openly gay men in our industry. There is this long-held and stubborn belief that to identify as an openly gay man on some level means you’re inherently less masculine, inherently less believable as a straight character.”

The “American Horror Story: NYC” star continued by sharing how there are still actors who hide their true selves because they believe that their careers will be better off that way.

“There are still actors who believe their careers are better served by not acknowledging their authentic selves. That’s their prerogative, but I think we’re part of a movement that is unstoppable,” he expressed with optimism for the LGBTQ+ community.

Moreover, Quinto is currently starring as Sam in the latest season of ‘American Horror Story: NYC,’ which has a primary plot of “a serial killer victimizing gay men,” as per Collider. The horror anthology series airs every Wednesday at 10p.m. ET/PT on FX, and it is also available for streaming on Hulu.

