Zachary Quinto Producing Series On Harvard’s Secret Gay Purge

Here’s one for all of you podcast and Zachary Quinto fans!

The American Horror Story star is bringing us a gay American history lesson. As Deadline reports, Quinto is producing and starring in a new scripted podcast called Street Court. Street Court explores the Harvard Gay Purge of the 1920s, when a secret court was formed at the Ivy League university to find, remove, and erase school records of gay students.

This court was created after a gay student, Cyril Wilcox, committed suicide. Five school administrators and dean Chester Noyes Greenough made up the court and ended up condemning eight students, four ‘accomplices’ and a handful of Cambridge locals.”

Production companies Vespucci Group and Spoke Media will be producing alongside Zachary Quinto and his own company, Before The Door Pictures. Plus, the series was written by Abdi Nazemain.

“I’m honored to lend my voice and help amplify the story of these promising young members of the LGBTQ+ community, who were marginalized and sidelined due to the social intolerance of their day,” Quinto said at the series’ announcement. “A hundred years later, I am grateful to their contributions and sacrifices, and recognize that I stand on their shoulders today.”

“We are honored to bring this true story to a contemporary audience and let the voices of young men, silenced for 100 years, be finally heard. At the centennial anniversary of the events at Harvard 1920, this project also provides an important opportunity to explore the ways in we’ve progressed as a society, but also the places where we’ve fallen short in terms of queer expression and freedom,” shared Vespucci Group co-founders Daniel Turcan and Johnny Galvin.

Alia Tavakolian, Spoke Media’s co-founder and Vice President of content, also added:

“Brigham Mosley, the creative lead, has done a brilliant job of drawing out a beautiful narrative. Yes, there is tragedy and pain here, but there is also joy, happiness, and inspiration. And we’re thrilled to create a piece that showcases all the bravery and vitality of these tremendous young men who chose to pursue community and understanding despite living in a world that attempted to wipe out their existence.”

Source: Deadline,