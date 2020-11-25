Cute Cub Alert! Zane Engel Is Our Newest Instinct Hottie

We may have found the cutest guy living in Colorado and his name is Zane Engel! The Denver-based cutie is our latest choice for Instinct Hottie.

Zane is an all-around fantastic individual who was recommended for this feature by two of his friends who could not stop talking about what a sweet guy he is. Pair that with his good looks and you have an irresistible combination that no one can resist.

There’s a lot to admire about him outside of what was already mentioned. He has an admirable job in the world of kidney care and has also made a ton of professional and personal strides in his young age that he talks about in our exclusive with him below.

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

I think my most attractive part about me is my authenticity. I believe in being myself no matter what.

What do you find guys compliment on you the most, physically?

My eyes and my smile.

What, to you, defines sexy in another man?

Authenticity, kindness, and being unapologetically yourself.

What is your proudest moment so far in your life in being an openly gay man?

Buying a house was a huge accomplishment. I bought my first house in Littleton, Colorado at 23 years old. Not a lot of people can say that.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

I have not completed my bachelor’s degree. I think that is my biggest goal in the next 2-3 years. A personal goal is to lose about another 30 lbs. I’ve lost about 40 so far, but I’m going to keep at it.

Have you found love? If so what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)?

I recently split with my partner of 7 years, Alejandro. We met when I was 18 and I still love him with all my heart. The thing I love most about him I is his loyalty. He’s been there for me through some of my darkest days, and I wouldn’t be here without him.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your favorite movie of all time?

The Birdcage.

Who is your biggest celebrity crush right now?

Chris Pratt.

What is your favorite cheat meal or snack that you can’t get enough of?

Cheesecake for sure!

If you’re stuck on an island for eternity, what CD do you want to have there with you?

Elvis Presley’s greatest hits collection.

What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

What an honor. I am truly blessed and thankful to be featured. I’ve never viewed myself as a hottie. I’ve just viewed myself as average. I’m completely shocked and grateful to be recognized for all of my hard work at the gym.