Zane Phillips and Froy Gutierrez Reveal Relationship with a Kiss

It’s official! Zane Phillips and Froy Gutierrez are a hot new couple, and they recently confirmed it by showing a bit of PDA.

One month prior to debuting as a couple, the two actors were spotted “looking cozy” during a line-dancing night at a club. Gutierrez was also present at the premiere of Phillips’ new show ‘Glamorous’ on Netflix, which was held earlier this month.

On June 25 (Sunday), the two of them attended the Gitano Island Pride Party in New York City, where they revealed their relationship. They were hanging out with friends during the event, and shared a kiss to confirm that they are dating.

Moreover, Phillips, who is openly gay, is famously known for starring in the 2022 LGBTQ+ film ‘Fire Island’. He also has a new super gay series, ‘Glamorous,’ which is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Gutierrez is well-known for his portrayals of Nolan Holloway in ‘Teen Wolf,’ as well as Jamie Henson in ‘Cruel Summer’. He also starred in 2022’s ‘Hocus Pocus 2,’ which was highly anticipated by fans for years.

There have been speculations about Gutierrez’s sexuality, however, he has not explicitly addressed the matter (and we respect that). He was also rumored to have previously dated ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Richard Madden, whom he was seen spending a lot of time with during the pandemic.

Sources: justjared.com, en.wikipedia.org, hollywoodmask.com