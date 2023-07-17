Zane Phillips Is Looking V Sexy and Stylish in Latest Photoshoots

Zane Phillips has been on a roll with one magazine photoshoot after another, ultimately showing how sexy and stylish he can be, even while doing a wide variety of themes and outfits.

In June, the 29-year-old out actor posed for Man About Town Magazine, where he slayed in black and white photos. From showing his dashing side in a suit ensemble, paired with lace-up boots, to flexing his shirtless toned physique while wearing a frilly skirt — he can undoubtedly pull off any style.

Thereafter, Phillips did an interview and photoshoot for Schön! Magazine. This one’s very different from the previously mentioned, as he can be seen wearing different patterned long sleeve shirts in the photos. And from being covered, he also posed for some sensual shots while wearing a black strappy Dolce & Gabbana underwear.

In July, the ‘Fire Island’ actor went for a “disco cowboy” vibe for Numéro Netherlands. He can be seen wearing fun ensembles, including a furry red and white coat, a pair of pants consisting of straps and buckles, as well as a very CHEEKY pair of leather pants, among others. Not to mention, he looks V stunning in glitter while wearing a gold statement necklace with a huge star pendant.

And last, but most certainly not the least, Phillips’ latest photoshoot is with A BOOK OF. He can be seen sporting a variety of styles in the photos, and here are his hot and gorgeous pics:

