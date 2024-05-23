Zane Phillips Is Looking VERY SEXY in New Photoshoot in the Shower

Zane Phillips recently did a photoshoot with artist Viktor Csontos, and it just so happens to be of him taking a steamy shower while looking intensely seductive at the camera…

The first photo shows the 30-year-old ‘Fire Island’ star wearing nothing but shorts while in the shower. The next few pics is of him mid-working out, and the last two snaps are of him during and after showering, leaving anyone looking at them most likely thirsting for more. 😉

You can check out the V steamy photos and videos here:

It’s great to see the actor exuding confidence, but his body hasn’t always been something that he perceives positively in the past.

“I have had a really poor relationship with my body from a very early age. I remember there was a period of time from third grade to eighth grade where I refused to wear shorts—and this was in Texas, mind you; it was hot as hell—simply because I didn’t like the way my legs looked,” he previously told Men’s Health.

Phillips further expressed,

“I think it has to do with being queer, too, but male body insecurity in general is this weird insidious thing where it’s never spoken aloud. I’ve been unhappy with myself and thought, ‘Well that’s because something’s wrong with me.'”

Sources: instagram, menshealth.com