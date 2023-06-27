Zane Phillips on Being Queer and His ‘Glamorous’ Gay Role

Zane Phillips is currently starring in what is considered to be Netflix’s “gayest show ever,” where he is portraying the character of Chad Addison.

The series’ official synopsis reads:

Advertisement

“Glamorous tells the story of Marco Mejia [Miss Benny], a young gender non-conforming queer man whose life seems to be stuck in place until he lands a job working for legendary makeup mogul Madolyn Addison [Kim Cattrall].”

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Phillips dished on his role as Chad whom he described as a “send up of that classic ’80s and ’90s trope of the blonde, rich douchebag.”

“That’s the kind of archetype we’re drawing from, but this time, we get to queer it up a little. So obviously there is a little bit more of a homosexual twist to a lot of the suiting and what he wears,” he shared.

Advertisement

The 29-year-old actor also noted that ‘Glamorous’ has “more than one queer character,” which gives way to exploring “different shades of queerness.” For instance, his character Chad is gay, and he’s proud of it to some extent. However, he also struggles with the insecurity of embracing femininity.

“What we don’t get to see much of often is how a lot of queer men have navigated their way through the community. They do the parties and they kiss the boys and they make a place for themselves, but I think a lot of them still have this fundamental discomfort with who they are and with the idea of letting go of some of these gender norms,” Phillips stated.

He further explained,

“Especially with Chad, he has an absent father figure so he feels like he has to live up to this to this absent person in his life and his mother’s life. What was fun about this season was we even got to see a little bit of a progression from… Can you imagine him in heels at the start?”

Advertisement

“If we get another season, it’s my dream to explore this because there’s such a rich treasure trove of different concepts and themes around this relationship that we as men, as queer men, have with our own masculinity,” the ‘Fire Island’ star added.

Moreover, he also noted that “at no point in the show are our characters feeling less-than because of their queerness.”

“Glamorous is a celebration of not wanting to be any different than we already are,” Phillips expressed, adding that queer people — “f**king rocks.”

Advertisement

Witness queer people slay in ‘Glamorous,’ which is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Sources: digitalspy.com, dexerto.com