Zane Phillips Posts Sweet Pics with New Boyfie Froy Gutierrez

Zane Phillips and Froy Gutierrez made their relationship public over a month ago after sharing a kiss at a pride party in New York City.

More recently, the new couple went Instagram official after Phillips posted a series of photos of them at the beach. In the pics, the two hotties are both shirtless, wearing a pair of shorts and reflective sunglasses.

The first photo is of them looking lovingly at each other with smiles on their faces. The second shows Phillips kissing the top of Gutierrez’s head, which is just so sweet. The third one is a pic of the couple sharing a kiss on a rocky terrain at the beach.

Meanwhile, the fourth and fifth photos show the actors posing for the camera, showing off their fit bods. Phillips captioned his post with: “y la,” followed by a cheese emoji, which translates to “and the cheese” in English.

Gutierrez commented on it, writing: “y la quesoo,” followed by a blue heart and cheese emojis, which translates to the same sentiment as his beau’s caption. Moreover, the comments section is filled with happiness and celebration for the couple’s relationship. <3

Actor Nico Greetham wrote:

“Oh my heart, oh my boys!!!”

While trans actress Miss Benny commented:

“why doesn’t the big ken doll eat the little ken doll?”

Dropping Phillips and Gutierrez’s couple pics at the beach here:

Source: justjared.com