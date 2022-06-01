Zaya Coming Out as Transgender Strengthened Bond with Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union’s stepdaughter Zaya Wade is growing up fast. Zaya celebrated her 15th birthday on Sunday, and the former L.A.’s Finest star made sure Zaya felt the love by throwing an extravagant camp-themed birthday party on Sunday, complete with tents and a bonfire.

In an Instagram story, Union posted a photo of the birthday girl posing for Stella McCartney. The post says: “I can’t believe you are 15?!?!?!?!?”

The party was made even more festive by balloon arches, twinkling lights, and a themed cake that says “Camp Zaya.” At one point, Zaya’s father Dwayne and older brother Zaire even tried to throw the birthday girl in the pool, all in good fun.

Earlier this month, in an interview with People, Union and Zaya talked about their bond has grown over the years since Union and Dwayne Wade got married in 2014.

The 49-year old actress shares:

“I think as a stepmom, it’s not my job to push myself into her life or force anything. So, time has allowed our bond to grow organically and naturally. Being consistent with each other and being trustworthy with each other also.”

Gabrielle went on to note that Zaya coming out as transgender in 2020 has further forged their relationship. She says:

“Zaya coming into truest self did help because I am able to bond with who she actually is versus the representative that was speaking for her for years. Now, she is completely herself and so I know her, not her representative.”

Echoing her stepmom’s sentiments, Zaya says: “Me discovering who I am, has definitely deepened our bond and also other people’s bonds.”

She added: “I can be truthful and honest with myself and therefore, truthful and honest with other people. That helps better everyone’s connections and relationships with each other. Our relationship has grown so much from the first day I met her to now. It is because time has allowed us to grow together and progressively.”

