Zee Machine and Bentley Robles Making Us Want More of Them “Naked”

Indie pop superstars Zee Machine & Bentley Robles have teamed up for an electric new pop single, “See Me Naked”. It will be out fully on April 5, but since it seems to be going viral thanks to a TikTok video teasing the track that resulted in 1.5k pre-saves for the song, Zee and Bentley decided to release it sooner than planned. “See Me Naked” is an undeniable dance-pop-rock tour de force that shows off both artists doing what they do best at their absolute peak, featuring “sexy guitar riffs” and “queer sharp-tongued lyrics.”

There’s not too often that I’ve been so keen on a fun track even before it has been released, but this just breathes a fun, sexy, happiness into the air. I’m fortunate enough to have the whole song at my fingertips and it’s been on and will be on loop for much of the day. Here’s the taste they all gave us on the TikTok.

Bentley says, “I’ve been a fan of Zee Machine for such a long time. I sent him the track on a whim completely prepared for him to tell me he was too busy to be part of it. Instead, he said “hell yes!” within minutes. From then on the whole collaboration felt so easy and kismet. He wrote the most incredible verse that fit so perfectly with mine, and played the sexiest guitar riffs that instantly became the bones of the song.”

Zee Machine adds, “When Bentley sent me the song and asked if I wanted to throw down a verse for it, I knew right away we were gonna blow people’s minds. It was exactly the energy I needed to just let loose and remind myself that making pop music is FUN, god dammit! Even though we wrote and recorded it on different coasts the chemistry still felt seamless and electrifying. This song has so much thirst trap potential and I can’t wait to see the burlesque routines and drag numbers people come up with for it.”

It’s just been announced that Robles will open for Tom Aspaul this Spring for the Planet Fantastic Tour across North America. Hailed as “the future of pop” by Monster Children, Bentley has become one of the defining voices of New York underground. Boisterous, fiery, impassioned, and a shameless Cancer sun, he achieved the biggest streaming year of his career so far in 2022 with 1m streams on Spotify alone. His 2023 singles “salvatore” and “kiss my friends” have already landed him on UPROXX’s artists to watch list, and he’s gearing up to release his sophomore EP this summer.

Hailing from Los Angeles, Zee Machine is a pop/rock/electronic singer songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who caught the eye of Mark Ronson, and has collaborated with Grammy-winning producers. Zee Machine was nominated for Breakout Musical Artists at the 2023 Queerties, debuted in the top 25 on the iTunes pop charts with their 2018 EP “Brainchemistry”, and was named by The Advocate on their list of 7 queer artists changing the game.

“See Me Naked” is written by Bentley Robles and Zee Machine, and produced by BOY SIM, Zee Machine, Bentley Robles and Ryan Schumer.

