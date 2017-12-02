Anthony Rapp Called Out Victim Blaming Fans After His Kevin Spacey Accusation

If you missed the starting point of what became the demise of Kevin Spacey’s career, you might not have known that it was a fellow actor behind it.

Anthony Rapp of Star Trek: Discovery and Rent fame accused Kevin Spacey of sexually assaulting him when he was 14 and Spacy was 26.

That then started a storm of accusations and stories of Spacey’s sexual misconduct in and around Hollywood that has, again, ultimately ruined the former House of Cards actor.

But now Rapp is sharing with the world some of the hate that he has received since his first statement.

Many fans have expressed outrage at Anthony Rapp for the messy ending of the Netflix show House of Cards and some even for the messy backlash that Spacey got.

That said, Rapp wasn’t going to let these angry souls have the last word. Instead, he shared their words with the world.

Rapp tweeted out a few days ago some screenshots of these angry messages saying that “these people need to be outed for their harassment.”

Here are some comments on Instagram. I’ve decided I want to share some of them because these people need to be outed for their harassment. pic.twitter.com/Dxf9Ab5Mmc — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) November 29, 2017

And he tweeted out A LOT of them.

From saying Rapp is the real villain, to asking why Rapp didn’t share his story earlier, to all other forms of victim blaming. You can check out the many messages that Rapp shined a light on down below.

More from Instagram pic.twitter.com/BHg5fm4I4E — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) November 29, 2017

More from Instagram pic.twitter.com/EAVDu1Ys1O — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) November 29, 2017

Um...no...that would never have led to a proper resolution. He was contacted by @BuzzFeedNews and declined the opportunity to speak. Then released his statement hours after the story broke... And truly it wasn’t about me getting something off my chest. Read the article. pic.twitter.com/IikYNFtoFj — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) November 29, 2017

More from Instagram pic.twitter.com/9wG1c16MKB — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) November 29, 2017

Despite all of that anger, victim blaming, and hatred, Anthony Rapp did have kind words to say at the end of it all.