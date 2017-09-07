Check Out Telenovela Star Jorge Alberti's Leaked Photo (NSFW)

via OMGBlog

Jorge Alberti’s having some internet trouble it seems because he’s just had his penis leaked all over the internet.

Don’t know Jorge Alberti?

He’s a Puerto Rican actor most known for being on telenovelas (several of them).

His most recent work is being on the show Hombre Tenías que Ser.

But what’s getting him all the attention is the leak of his private picture meant only for one.

If you’re interested in seeing it, you can check the NSFW link here. Or, if you want to see some SFW pics of him, check below.

Screenshot / via Youtube @Alberti Novelas

Screenshot / via Youtube @MrFtastic