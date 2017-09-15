Deceased Mobster's Tell-All Reveals Story About Tom Cruise's Alleged Sexuality

Tom Cruise via Youtube @ZeroMedia

We might be getting some insight into the age old question of “What’s Tom Cruise’s sexuality?” And, we’re getting it from a deceased mobster.

Heavy debate over the Scientology patriarch’s alleged sexuality has followed him for decades. He’s even gone to court three times over people claiming he was allegedly gay. But, will he be able to sue a dead man?

Johnny Fratto is the man in question. Fratto, before his 2015 death, was a con artist, jewel thief, art forger, and mobster who found his way into the upper crust of Hollywood.

While he may not have been a household name, he crossed paths with celebs like Oprah Winfrey, Frank Sinatra, Paris Hilton, Howard Stern, and more. And, one of those more was Tom Cruise.

Cruise was preparing for his role in the 1986 movie The Color of Money, and approached Fratto to get a better understanding of how to act as a mobster.

“Cruise took a liking to me . . . maybe he got off on my real-life stories of hustling in the underworld that made his script look dry and uninspired by comparison,” Fratto stated in his biography.

Speaking of, many years after that event, and after Fratto’s death, a biography of his life is being published called Now That I’m Dead, Here’s the Real Dirt.

The book is being written by Mafia historian Matthew Randazzo V, but the sentiments are supposed to be authentically Fratto’s. That includes Fratto’s words on Cruise.

Johnny Fratto (2006) via Youtue @FilaCisa

In the book Fratto states, “Despite what rumors you’ve heard, I can vouch from firsthand experience that Tom Cruise is not a homosexual.”

He goes further to explain that he went out one night with the man and witnessed Cruise hit on multiple women and specifically, “two smoking hot party girls from Des Moines.”

The excerpt from the book goes:

“‘What’s going on, ladies?’ he asked with that mischievous superstar smile that made that f ***er millions of dollars . . . I had never seen women actually swoon in real life . . . these b****** swooned.” “If there was anything gay about Tom Cruise, I sure as f*** didn’t see it, and neither did the girls from Des Moines,” Fratto said.

We do have to admit that this is an interesting story to hear, but it has to be taken with a grain of salt.

After all, this is simply one (deceased) man's alleged story, which is being filtered and retold through a stranger.

But what do you all think?