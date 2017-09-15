Deceased Mobster's Tell-All Reveals Story About Tom Cruise's Alleged Sexuality
We might be getting some insight into the age old question of “What’s Tom Cruise’s sexuality?” And, we’re getting it from a deceased mobster.
Heavy debate over the Scientology patriarch’s alleged sexuality has followed him for decades. He’s even gone to court three times over people claiming he was allegedly gay. But, will he be able to sue a dead man?
Johnny Fratto is the man in question. Fratto, before his 2015 death, was a con artist, jewel thief, art forger, and mobster who found his way into the upper crust of Hollywood.
While he may not have been a household name, he crossed paths with celebs like Oprah Winfrey, Frank Sinatra, Paris Hilton, Howard Stern, and more. And, one of those more was Tom Cruise.
Cruise was preparing for his role in the 1986 movie The Color of Money, and approached Fratto to get a better understanding of how to act as a mobster.
“Cruise took a liking to me . . . maybe he got off on my real-life stories of hustling in the underworld that made his script look dry and uninspired by comparison,” Fratto stated in his biography.
Speaking of, many years after that event, and after Fratto’s death, a biography of his life is being published called Now That I’m Dead, Here’s the Real Dirt.
The book is being written by Mafia historian Matthew Randazzo V, but the sentiments are supposed to be authentically Fratto’s. That includes Fratto’s words on Cruise.
Johnny Fratto (2006) via Youtue @FilaCisa
In the book Fratto states, “Despite what rumors you’ve heard, I can vouch from firsthand experience that Tom Cruise is not a homosexual.”
He goes further to explain that he went out one night with the man and witnessed Cruise hit on multiple women and specifically, “two smoking hot party girls from Des Moines.”
The excerpt from the book goes:
“‘What’s going on, ladies?’ he asked with that mischievous superstar smile that made that f ***er millions of dollars . . . I had never seen women actually swoon in real life . . . these b****** swooned.”
“If there was anything gay about Tom Cruise, I sure as f*** didn’t see it, and neither did the girls from Des Moines,” Fratto said.
We do have to admit that this is an interesting story to hear, but it has to be taken with a grain of salt.
After all, this is simply one (deceased) man's alleged story, which is being filtered and retold through a stranger.
But what do you all think?
Jesus God, homosexuality think everyone is gay. I'll find it bigger news when they get over themselves than when someone is open about closed doors.
The fact is Cruise is a nut job scientologist. He's all about the Xenu having spent millions to get to whatever Uber level he is. He's into it believe that. Now, in case you don't know, scientologists hate psychiatrists...with a passion. That being the case they also view mental illness as not being an illness but a fault of the person who has it. It's all ties to the parasite aliens that cause everyone's woes. This is all core Scientology belief, therefore they also see homosexuality as a mental illness. Remember, it was classified as such when a science fiction writer invented Scientology so it is therefore serious looked down upon by them. Homosexuality is a disease as much as homos are according to the science fiction doctrine. Why else do you think he sues and gets so upset about it? Of course unless you want to be box office poison and completely ridiculed this isn't something you'll say out loud. Especially not when your paycheck and fan base depends on it. So, again, Tom Cruise is not gay and all evidence points to that he doesn't even think fondly of gay people. If only people were logical this would have come to light long ago, but you know, silly homo rather giggle everyone is gay. Sheesh
yeah, because NO gay or bisexual famous man who KNOWS he is being watched 24/7 in a public setting has ever "over-acted" or did such a obvious over the top display of trying showing of his sexuality to others to prove something or throw off the opposite or rumored views of him... if this mobster SAW with his own eyes cruise having sex with these ladies then their might be a shred of fact....just saying.....
Comments