Fitness Expert Shaun T & His Partner Welcome Twins!

Congratulations are in order for fitness pro Shaun T and his husband Scott Blokker who welcomed twin sons this past Friday night! Looks like the newest #fitfam members have arrived!

Shaun shared the exciting news on his Instagram today, which shows a split shot of him holding one and his husband holding the other as they look incredibly happy to be fathers for the first time ever!

OUR BABY BOYS have arrived!!! We are so thrilled that our precious little preemie angels took us by surprise and arrived early at 32 weeks 5 Days on 11/17/17. Thanks for your love and support as they continue to grow and get stronger And a HUGE thank you to our amazing surrogate for being so selfless and going on this journey with us. **For more: check Link in IG story LATER TODAY to get the behind the scenes play by play on how the #TWINSANITY BEGAN! A post shared by Shaun T (@shaunt) on Nov 20, 2017 at 7:00am PST

When you’re open to new experiences and people the world becomes full of beautiful surprises! Sometimes you get incredibly lucky and the world brings you an incredible connection and you welcome it with open arms and an even more open heart. 5 Years ago we started this journey and I have loved every second of it - here’s to many many more and to discovering new, unread chapters! A post shared by Shaun T (@shaunt) on Oct 12, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

Shaun and Scott tied the knot five years ago in October of 2012. When we interviewed him at a New York Fashion Week event back in September of this year, he gave us no indication that his future goals were to be a first time daddy! They revealed the news a month later, letting the cat out of the bag. Amazing!

Congrats to the happy couple!