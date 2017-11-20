Fitness Expert Shaun T & His Partner Welcome Twins!
Congratulations are in order for fitness pro Shaun T and his husband Scott Blokker who welcomed twin sons this past Friday night! Looks like the newest #fitfam members have arrived!
Shaun shared the exciting news on his Instagram today, which shows a split shot of him holding one and his husband holding the other as they look incredibly happy to be fathers for the first time ever!
The caption read: "OUR BABY BOYS have arrived!!! We are so thrilled that our precious little preemie angels took us by surprise and arrived early at 32 weeks 5 Days on 11/17/17. Thanks for your love and support as they continue to grow and get stronger And a HUGE thank you to our amazing surrogate for being so selfless and going on this journey with us. **For more: check Link in IG story LATER TODAY to get the behind the scenes play by play on how the #TWINSANITY BEGAN!"
Shaun and Scott tied the knot five years ago in October of 2012. When we interviewed him at a New York Fashion Week event back in September of this year, he gave us no indication that his future goals were to be a first time daddy! They revealed the news a month later, letting the cat out of the bag. Amazing!
Congrats to the happy couple!
