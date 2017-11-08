Former TV Reporter Alleges Kevin Spacey Sexually Assaulted Her Son Last Year

Even before the Kevin Spacey allegations began two weeks ago, there was one particular reporter who shared a major tweet during the midst of the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault allegations. This came from Heather Unruh, who was a former television reporter in the Boston area.

The tweet read as follows: "The #weinsteinscandal has emboldened me-- #truth time. I was a Kevin Spacey fan until he assaulted a loved one. Time the dominoes fell." The tweet got major attention, and got people talking, but it was Anthony Rapp's alleged story about how Kevin made unwanted sexual advances on him when he was only 14 that busted this door down for the fallen House of Cards actor.

Now, Heather has come forward to discuss her story, which the loved one in this situation happened to be her son. Today, she made public remarks saying that her son was sexually assaulted by Spacey in July 2016 when he was 18 years old.

“I’m here not as a journalist,” she said, “but as a mom.” She discusses an incident that happened between Kevin and her star-struck son when he was 18. They were both on Nantucket Island, and Kevin kept allegedly giving drinks to the underage man, where at some point he “stuck his hand inside my son’s pants and grabbed his genitals.” She then claims Kevin went to the bathroom, and her son ran out of the bar.

Notice that there is a major span between Anthony's story, which happened in 2016, and Heather's claims, which were just last year. Not only that, but Richard Dreyfuss' son Harry also came forward with his own alleged story that happened when he was 18, which would've happened in 2008. If all of these stories are true, that means Kevin has been doing these sorts of things for over thirty years.

And THIS is why more victims stay silent. Shame on you @TikiRose https://t.co/vIKzui4RBe — Heather Unruh (@HeatherUnruh) November 8, 2017

Since her telling her side of the story, she has been somewhat active on her Twitter, and denounced a user for saying that her son didn't stand up for himself.

What do you think of Heather's story, do you think her claims are true?