Matt Jake Young's Throwback Underwear Video Has Us Reeling

C-IN2's behind the scenes video for thier underwear ad is something that you all should check out.

Photographer Rick Day got together with model Matt Jake Young to put on a photoshoot that both brings us back and is a new memory we can all enjoy for years to come.

Not only does the video go for an ‘80s throwback feel, but it also entices us with the hot guy writhing on top of an old car. And that’s no exaggeration. The boy is writhing with very little left to the imagination.

Want to see for yourself? Check out this behind the scenes video down below.

And if you're feeling a little heated after that video and want to see more of Matt Jake Young, you can check out some pictures from his Instagram account down below.

A post shared by Matt Young (@mattjakeyoung) on Apr 10, 2017 at 11:14pm PDT

Get buck wild, dont waste no time A post shared by Matt Young (@mattjakeyoung) on Jun 13, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

If I ruled the world A post shared by Matt Young (@mattjakeyoung) on Oct 4, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

My friday nights vs yours A post shared by Matt Young (@mattjakeyoung) on Jun 2, 2017 at 9:39pm PDT