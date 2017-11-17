'Nashville' Gets Canceled After Six Seasons!

Oh no, y'all, say it isn't true! After six seasons and a network change, the show Nashville will end after its upcoming sixth season on CMT.

The show was originally on ABC for a number of years before moving over to the country music network, but alas, it's time to hang up our boots and say goodbye to the show.

The show drew in a decent sized LGBT audience as one of the major storylines was between a Silicon Valley guy Zach (Cameron Scoggins) and his country singer boyfriend Will Lexington (Chris Carmack). In case you haven't watched, there were plenty of emotional and shirtless moments between the two of them, which definitely gets our guitars twanged up (my country music innuendos are simply terrible, my apologies.)

The show also starred the dreamy Jonathan Jackson, Hayden Panettiere and Connie Britton.