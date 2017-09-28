Screenshot via Youtube

Pink is back again ladies and gentlemen. This time, the pop singer with an edge has released the audio for her latest single that conveniently has the same name as her upcoming album.

The song, “Beautiful Trauma” speaks about falling in love with the wrong guy and going through a destructive relationship, but loving it all the same because you’re simply in love.

With lyrics like the ones down below, the song comes off as a classic and tragic “love” song from Pink.

The pill I keep taking

The nightmare I'm waking

There's nothing, no nothing, nothing but you

My perfect rock bottom

My beautiful trauma

My love, my love, my drug, oh

But wait no longer, if you want to hear the new single from Pink, check it out below.

