P!nk's New Single "Beautiful Trauma" Just Released
Screenshot via Youtube
Pink is back again ladies and gentlemen. This time, the pop singer with an edge has released the audio for her latest single that conveniently has the same name as her upcoming album.
The song, “Beautiful Trauma” speaks about falling in love with the wrong guy and going through a destructive relationship, but loving it all the same because you’re simply in love.
With lyrics like the ones down below, the song comes off as a classic and tragic “love” song from Pink.
The pill I keep taking
The nightmare I'm waking
There's nothing, no nothing, nothing but you
My perfect rock bottom
My beautiful trauma
My love, my love, my drug, oh
But wait no longer, if you want to hear the new single from Pink, check it out below.
More: Did MTV Censor A Gay Kiss in Pink's VMA Performance?
Add new comment