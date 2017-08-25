Trump Officially Signs Transgender Military Ban

It's official.

Today Trump signed a memo today instructing the Defense Department to stop accepting transgender individuals who wish to enroll in the military.

Last month, Trump announced in a series of Tweets that he would be banning Transgender people from the military. there was a lot of outcry about the move and the fact that it was reversing part of legislation Obama had put into place.

The military also pushed back, saying there was no formal order and they were not going to follow it.

In the memo signed today, Trump not only stops new Transgender recruits from enrolling, but also tells Secretary of Defense, James Mattis, to explore how to handle transgender people currently serving in the armed forces.

The memo also stops all coverage of gender reassignment surgeries, except those that are already in place.

The deadline for the implementation of ban is for March 23, 2018.

