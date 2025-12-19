These 2 New Gay Shows and Films Are Here to Ruin Our Lives

Okay, grab your rainbow confetti, because these two new gay shows and films—10DANCE and The Prince’s First Love—are about to make your screens hotter than your dating app messages. Whether you’re a sucker for dance-floor rivalries that leave you weak in the knees or a fan of royal drama mixed with forbidden love (with a side of kink, because why not?), these shows are serving up the drama, the passion, and a whole lot of steamy chemistry. Let’s dive into your new queer obsessions.

RELATED: Oz is Back for Christmas, Darker and with Elton John All Over It

Advertisement

10DANCE: Passion, Rivalry, and Hips That Don’t Lie

Listen, if you thought your last Grindr date was hot, just wait until you meet 10DANCE. This Netflix series has everything: fierce rivalries, jealousy that could melt an iceberg, and two men with moves that would make even J.Lo jealous. Based on the beloved BL manga by Satou Inoue, 10DANCE centers on a hot-as-hell dance battle between two men who can’t decide whether they want to tear each other apart… or tear each other’s clothes off. Spoiler alert: it’s definitely both.

Advertisement

RELATED: Spartacus: House of Ashur Goes Full Peen and Bulge

The real showstopper? A scene where one of the dancers—shirtless, naturally—teaches his rival how to move his hips for a Latin dance. If you’re not fanning yourself by the end of it, are you even living? We’re talking about pure, unfiltered sexual tension served with a side of sassy footwork and dramatic glances. Trust us, the chemistry here is so sizzling that even the tango would blush.

Advertisement

The Prince’s First Love: Royal Duty, Forbidden Kisses, and the Leash Moment

If you thought 10DANCE was serving up the heat, ReelShort’s The Prince’s First Love has arrived to make sure your screen stays just as steamy—except this time, we’re trading the dance floor for castles, royal duties, and a lot of sexual tension. The show follows Lucas and Prince Nicholas—enemies turned forced friends who are too busy being emotionally constipated to realize they’re both ready to explode with desire.

Advertisement

But wait, it gets better. Amid all the dreamy looks and forbidden kisses, there’s a scene where one of the boys—who we still aren’t sure is sub or dom—dreams of Prince Nicholas holding him on a dog leash. We’re not making this up. Yes, pup play is alive and well in 2025, and it’s thriving in the most unexpected of places. You didn’t think royals could get kinky, did you? Surprise, they can.

Two Shows, Double the Drama, and We’re Living

Advertisement

If you’ve been needing a break from your regular diet of rom-coms and tragic love stories, well, these two are serving up all the drama you crave. On one side, you’ve got 10DANCE—a sexy dance-off that’ll leave you wanting more than just a waltz. On the other side, The Prince’s First Love is giving you forbidden romance, royal intrigue, and just the right amount of kink (hello, leash). Together, they’re the perfect pairing of passion and drama, and we live for it.

So, what are you waiting for? Whether you’re in the mood for some Latin moves that’ll make your heart race or a royal love affair that’ll make you weak in the knees, 10DANCE and The Prince’s First Love are the shows that’ll make you throw your plans out the window and binge-watch till dawn. Don’t worry, we won’t judge. You deserve this kind of eye candy.