Trump-Epstein ‘Titanic’ Statue Pops Up in Washington

A statue unlike any other recently appeared near the White House, depicting Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein in a pose inspired by Titanic and leaving tourists in Washington, D.C.—a city known for its towering monuments—pausing mid-selfie and wondering whether they were witnessing public art, political satire, or a very bold prank.

The installation shows former president Donald Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein recreating the famous “Jack and Rose” pose from the movie Titanic. Yes, the one where the characters stand at the front of the ship with their arms stretched wide as the wind rushes past them.

Except this time, the “ship” is a small boat-shaped pedestal, and the scene is clearly meant as satire.

The unexpected statue was placed near the National Mall by an anonymous art collective called The Secret Handshake, a group that appears to specialize in mixing political commentary with public sculpture.

A Statue That Stopped Tourists in Their Tracks

Standing roughly 12 feet tall, the statue, titled King of the World, depicts Trump embracing Epstein while standing triumphantly on a plinth shaped like a miniature boat—an unmistakable reference to the iconic Titanic moment.

But the real twist lies in the plaque attached to the artwork.

It reads:

“The tragic love story between Jack and Rose was built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches. This monument honors the bond between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, a friendship seemingly built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches.”

The message leaves little doubt that the statue is intended as pointed satire rather than traditional public art.

The sculpture quickly drew attention from visitors walking through the area. Some laughed, some snapped photos, and others simply stared at the unusual statue towering over the walkway.

Not the First Trump-Epstein Statue

Interestingly, this is not the first time The Secret Handshake has used a statue to comment on the relationship between Trump and Epstein.

Back in September, the group installed another sculpture titled Best Friends Forever. That earlier statue showed Trump and Epstein holding hands while gazing at each other and their feet up in the air.

Its plaque read:

“In Honor of Friendship Month, we celebrate the long-lasting bond between President Donald J. Trump and his ‘closest friend,’ Jeffrey Epstein.”

Like its successor, that statue quickly became a talking point—but it also disappeared just as quickly after being removed.

A Dispute Over the Statue’s Removal

According to reporting by NPR, the earlier statue had received a permit before it was taken down days earlier than planned.

Members of The Secret Handshake claim officials arrived late at night and removed the sculpture without giving the required notice. The group says the statue was toppled, damaged, and taken away, though they were later able to view the broken pieces.

A Statue That Keeps Returning

Despite the setbacks, the art group has continued trying to reinstall the piece. After repairing the damaged sculpture, they even gave the statue a new title: Why Can’t We Be Friends?

However, according to the group, the National Park Service revoked their permit by phone shortly before they planned to reinstall it.

For an artwork inspired by Titanic, the journey has had plenty of dramatic twists.

When Satire Takes the Shape of a Statue

Political satire has long found its place in cartoons, comedy shows, and viral internet posts. But a towering statue placed near one of the most famous political landmarks in the country may be one of the most unusual approaches yet.

Whether visitors see it as clever commentary, controversial humor, or simply bizarre public art, the statue has achieved one undeniable result.

People are talking about it.

And for a moment on the National Mall—usually filled with quiet reflection and history lessons—a giant satirical statue turned Washington into something closer to a live political punchline.