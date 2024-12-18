2 Real, Everyday Gay Characters are Featured in ‘Carry-On’

Carry-On, starring Taron Egerton, is now available to stream on Netflix.

To be honest, the only reason I watched this thriller is because one of my friends recommended it. Along with the text message, of course, “would you bang the lead character?”

Advertisement

The short answer is yes, considering I’ve never truly got the image of Taron Egerton giving Hugh Jackman the “come fuck me” eyes on the red-carpet multiple times out of my head. It was giving daddy and twink vibes, for sure.

However, despite its bizarre scenarios that could have easily been avoided, Carry-On is a rather enjoyable flick. One of those “on the edge of your seat” thrillers that also features a ton of plot twists.

Oh, and did I mention it features a gay, married couple who are central to the plot?

Advertisement

Carry-On is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra under DreamWorks Pictures. It stars Taron Egerton, Jason Bateman, Sofia Carson and Danielle Deadwyler. It’s now available to stream on Netflix and its gay representation is brought to life by Tonatiuh and Adam Stephenson.

You may have seen Tonatiuh in Stargate and Chicago MD, and Adam Stephenson in The Purge: The TV Series and 13 Reasons Why.

Advertisement

Fans Get Curious if Taron Egerton Had a Body Double in Naked Scenes – Instinct Magazine

The Plot of Netflix’s Carry-On

Now… I don’t want to say how gay representation makes it into the movie because then I’d be spoiling you. The plot, however, follows a TSA agent who picks the wrong day to ask for a promotion. Shortly after starting his shift, he finds himself unwillingly working for a terrorist to save the life of his pregnant girlfriend.

Advertisement

I wanted to take a moment to highlight this movie because the way it handles gay characters is absolutely beautiful. The married couple aren’t annoyingly flamboyant, they’re not simply the best friends of the main characters, they’re not cannon fodder to up the body count, and they’re not desperately seeking a good lay.

So, really, they abandon all traditional gay characters in a straight movie stereotypes.

Also, I would like to state for the record, before we get too far, that I don’t know what the actors’ sexualities are. They’re probably straight, but I’m still… They were daring enough to play a gay role in Hollywood, and they killed it (it in a good way).

Advertisement

It was almost inspiring to see real, normal gay characters in a mainstream movie. I know we have queer content on channels dedicated to our demographic, but this felt different. It felt meaningful and purposely done. And that’s a good thing.

Here’s hoping that Carry-On inspires other major motion picture studios to write gay men as average joes just like everyone else!

Remember Carry-On is streaming on Netflix, so go check it out! I think you’ll like it. For Taron Egerton, of course, but also for the gay representation is suspense.

Source: IMDB, WIKI