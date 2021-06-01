2 Types Of Cannibalism Have Killed ‘Call Me By Your Name’ 2

Well, it’s official. That Call Me By Your Name sequel is at an extreme halt. But honestly, who didn’t see that coming?

Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino is moving away from the idea of making a sequel film, according to Deadline. The director shared that he has sidelined any effort toward the project while he focuses on other work. While this isn’t a straight-out “no” to making a sequel, it’s basically the closest thing to saying it.

“The truth of the matter is, my heart is still there,” Guadagnino confessed. “But I’m working on [another] movie now, and I’m hopefully going to do Scarface soon, and I have many projects and so will focus on this side of the Atlantic and the movies I want to make.”

Originally, news of the sequel film started when André Aciman, the author behind the adapted novel, announced plans for a second book. Timothée Chalamet & Armie Hammer even agreed to take part in a movie adaption of the film in the future. But now, circumstances have changed. And, honestly, we don’t blame Guadagnino (or Chalamet) for jumping ship.

Earlier this year, CMBYN lead Armie Hammer became the center of a career-ending controversy. Not only did Hammer get divorced with his former wife, Elizabeth Chambers, last year, but several women came forward with allegations of sexually charged abuse. An Instagram account also came forward with direct message screenshots, in which Hammer seemed to not only be cheating on his wife but talked about rape fantasies, desires to hurt his partners, and confessions to being “100% a cannibal.”

Even further, Guadgnino and Chalamet have decided that instead of doing a film with a self-proclaimed cannibal, they’d make a film about a cannibal. Back in Janurary, it was announced that the two are working on a film adaption of the Young Adult novel Bones & All. The story follows a young woman named Maren Yearly who has a gory secret. She is a cannibal who often eats the men she loves. On her sixteenth birthday, Maren’s mother abandons her after growing tired of covering for her. Maren then goes on a journey to find her father and find out why she has the urge to kill and eat the ones she loves. This essentially makes the YA novel a horror and a coming-of-age story.

So, again, it looks like Find Me/Call Me By Your Name 2 is officially put on the backburner. And we SERIOUSLY doubt it’ll happen at all. And, it looks like Timothée Chalamet and Luca Guadagnino found a way to profit off of the controversy. But should anyone be celebrating?

