Cade Maddox, Johnny Rapid & More Stars Earn Major Fleshbot Noms

What a week to be a popular porn star! First the Pornhub Award nominations were announced and now we have another fun group to look at thanks to popular blog & news platform Fleshbot.
Fleshbot, just like Pornhub, AVN and many others, have their own unique ceremony that honor the best of the best in an industry we can’t get enough of.
The adult mega-site is honoring performers, performances and online content across 29 categories – gay, straight & trans – and fan voting is underway right now at Fleshbot.com/fleshbot-awards-straight and Fleshbot.com/fleshbot-awards-gay.
“Fleshbot is excited to launch our 3rd annual fan voting awards show – where only the cream of the crop will come out on top!” said a Fleshbot company rep. “Come one, come all and join us in voting for the best of the best in 2020!”
Fans will also have the opportunity to get in on the action as well as they can go onto the Fleshbot site and vote on categories that range from Best C*ck to Best Daddy and more.
And yes, Instinct Magazine is a nominee this year! We are up for Best Free Site That’s Not Fleshbot and we couldn’t be more thrilled. You, the fans, can vote for our category as well so please show some love for Instinct when you get a chance.
After voting closes on December 7th, winners will be mailed their trophies along with a gift box from Fleshbot and the Award Sponsors.
In the meantime check out some of the gay-related nominees below.
Performer of The Year:
Beaux Banks
Alex Mecum
Diego Sans
Calvin Banks
Mateo Vice
Pheonix Fellington
Cade Maddox
DeAngelo Jackson
Rhyheim Shabazz
Johnny Rapid
Arad Winwin
Josh Moore
Devin Franco
Max Konnor
Pierce Paris
Best Body:
Jax from Sean Cody
Michael Jackman
Johnny Rapid
Diego Sans
DeAngelo Jackson
Travis Stevens
William Seed
James Castle
Scott Finn
Drew Dixon
Paddy O’Brian
Davin Franco
Skyy Knox
Max Konnor
Cory Kane
Best C**k:
Aiden Ward
Jax from Sean Cody
Jacob Acosta
Dillon Diaz
Devin Trez
Michael Jackman
Peter Annaud
Brock Banks
Blake Mitchell
Bo Sinn
Trent King
Cutler X
Thyle Knoxx
Dato Foland
Diego Daniels
Best Butt:
Nate Grimes
DeAngelo Jackson
Davin Franco
Brandon Wilde
Johnny Ford
Carter Dane
Benjamin Blue
Jeremy Spreadums
Lane from Sean Cody
Archie from Sean Cody
Michael Boston
Nick Milani
Eli Lincoln
Elliot Finn
Beaux Banks
Best Daddy:
Brian Bonds
Max Konnor
Markus Kage
James Castle
Michael Lucas
Edji-Da-Silva
Jason Vario
Manuel Skye
Ricky Larkin
Calhoun Sawyer
Owen Hawk
Tim Kruger
Will Angel
Dirk Caber
Rocco Steele
Best Twink:
Jacob Acosta
Johnny Hands
Theo Brady
Kaleb Stryker
Scott Finn
Seth Peterson
Joaquín Santana
Sean Ford
Avery Jones
Lev Ivankov
Trevor Harris
Brian Gibson
Keagan Case
Bar Addison
Tristan Adler
