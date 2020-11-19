Cade Maddox, Johnny Rapid & More Stars Earn Major Fleshbot Noms

What a week to be a popular porn star! First the Pornhub Award nominations were announced and now we have another fun group to look at thanks to popular blog & news platform Fleshbot.

Fleshbot, just like Pornhub, AVN and many others, have their own unique ceremony that honor the best of the best in an industry we can’t get enough of.

The adult mega-site is honoring performers, performances and online content across 29 categories – gay, straight & trans – and fan voting is underway right now at Fleshbot.com/fleshbot-awards-straight and Fleshbot.com/fleshbot-awards-gay.

“Fleshbot is excited to launch our 3rd annual fan voting awards show – where only the cream of the crop will come out on top!” said a Fleshbot company rep. “Come one, come all and join us in voting for the best of the best in 2020!”

Fans will also have the opportunity to get in on the action as well as they can go onto the Fleshbot site and vote on categories that range from Best C*ck to Best Daddy and more.

And yes, Instinct Magazine is a nominee this year! We are up for Best Free Site That’s Not Fleshbot and we couldn’t be more thrilled. You, the fans, can vote for our category as well so please show some love for Instinct when you get a chance.

After voting closes on December 7th, winners will be mailed their trophies along with a gift box from Fleshbot and the Award Sponsors.

In the meantime check out some of the gay-related nominees below.

Performer of The Year:

Beaux Banks

Alex Mecum

Diego Sans

Calvin Banks

Mateo Vice

Pheonix Fellington

Cade Maddox

DeAngelo Jackson

Rhyheim Shabazz

Johnny Rapid

Arad Winwin

Josh Moore

Devin Franco

Max Konnor

Pierce Paris

Best Body:

Jax from Sean Cody

Michael Jackman

Johnny Rapid

Diego Sans

DeAngelo Jackson

Travis Stevens

William Seed

James Castle

Scott Finn

Drew Dixon

Paddy O’Brian

Davin Franco

Skyy Knox

Max Konnor

Cory Kane

Best C**k:

Aiden Ward

Jax from Sean Cody

Jacob Acosta

Dillon Diaz

Devin Trez

Michael Jackman

Peter Annaud

Brock Banks

Blake Mitchell

Bo Sinn

Trent King

Cutler X

Thyle Knoxx

Dato Foland

Diego Daniels

Best Butt:

Nate Grimes

DeAngelo Jackson

Davin Franco

Brandon Wilde

Johnny Ford

Carter Dane

Benjamin Blue

Jeremy Spreadums

Lane from Sean Cody

Archie from Sean Cody

Michael Boston

Nick Milani

Eli Lincoln

Elliot Finn

Beaux Banks

Best Daddy:

Brian Bonds

Max Konnor

Markus Kage

James Castle

Michael Lucas

Edji-Da-Silva

Jason Vario

Manuel Skye

Ricky Larkin

Calhoun Sawyer

Owen Hawk

Tim Kruger

Will Angel

Dirk Caber

Rocco Steele

Best Twink:

Jacob Acosta

Johnny Hands

Theo Brady

Kaleb Stryker

Scott Finn

Seth Peterson

Joaquín Santana

Sean Ford

Avery Jones

Lev Ivankov

Trevor Harris

Brian Gibson

Keagan Case

Bar Addison

Tristan Adler