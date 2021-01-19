Angel Rivera, DeAngelo Jackson & More Score Big At The 2021 GayVN’s

The 2021 GayVN Awards, which honors the best of the best in gay porn, took place in a much different manner last night.

It went down virtually for the first time as a reflection of the COVID-19 world we are still living in. Comedian Alec Mapa and drag legend Sherry Vine hosted the extravaganza where they brought on the chuckles in the best way they could while thousands of fans tuned in.

One of the funnier moments of the evening happened when they parodied the classic song “Hallelujah” and changed it to “How I Blew Ya” with all the sex jokes you could imagine splashed in between.

Mr. Pam was awarded with the Hall of Fame honor which she accepted alongside some of her very handsome friends including Brian Bonds and Leo Forte, the latter of which we did an in-depth interview with late last year.

DeAngelo Jackson was the big winner of the night as he took home Performer of the Year over stiff (no pun intended) competition that included the anatomically gifted Max Konnor and Tim Kruger.

Check out some of the others who scored a shiny trophy below. For a full list of winners click here.

Favorite Top: Austin Wolf

Best Actor: Angel Rivera from A Murdered Heart (Naked Sword)

Favorite Daddy: Rocco Steele

Hottest Newcomer: Seth Peterson

Social Media Star: Joey Mills

Best Bear: Teddy Torres

Favorite Twink: Austin L. Young

Favorite Body: Alex Mecum

Favorite FTM Star: Trip Richards