5 Potential Lip Sync Assassins For ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5’

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 kicked off on Friday, June 5, with a twist like no other. Things changed once again for this iconic sister series when RuPaul revealed that each week the top queen would face off against a past lip sync assassin in order to score $10,000 and earn the right to send one of her competitors’ home. Ooh juicy!

Yvie Oddly, who won season 11 of RPDR, was the first assassin to return where she battled and eventually won against challenge winner India Ferrah. This new concept has fans wondering who else will be making their dramatic entrance onto the show’s legendary stage in the upcoming episodes.

The funny thing is that some of the queens competing on AS5 were kind of the assassin in their original seasons. Jujubee, for instance, sent home not one, not two, but three different cast members on season 2. Alexis Mateo did the same thing one year later.

There’s still a ton of other queens worth considering. Take a look at 5 past lip sync assassins who could be returning once more on this iconic television series.

Kameron Michaels (Season 10)

Kameron’s road to the final three was quite interesting. Her quiet demeanor sort of put her in the backseat during most of season 10 in favor of the more extroverted and very opinionated queens. There was one thing, however, that she perfected: the art of the lip sync. The Tennessee native handily took down two major competitors for the crown (Miz Cracker, Monet X Change) and tied with Eureka during their legendary LSFYL battle.

Coco Montrese (Season 5)

Sure, a good portion of Coco’s storyline revolved around her confusing feud with Alyssa Edwards, but girl could she lip sync the house down! Just like Jujubee and Alexis she also sent home three other queens during her season (Alyssa, Jade Jolie, Monica Beverly Hillz) and could’ve done so a fourth time around with Detox given how they were neck and neck while belting out “It Takes Two” by Seduction.

Trinity K. Bonet (Season 6)

Trinity’s insecurities and doubts were seen throughout what is arguably considered to be the best season of RPDR ever. Those were pushed aside, however, whenever she had to lip sync. Even the one that she was eliminated on (against Adore Delano to Paula Abdul’s “Vibeology”) showed what an entertainer she really is. And honestly, who can forget how brilliantly she flowed to Salt-N-Pepa’s “Whatta Man”? We sure can’t.

Chi Chi Devayne (Season 8, All Stars 3)

Chi Chi admittedly didn’t do well in AS3 but that wasn’t the case in season 8. She had the little engine that could storyline that catapulted her to the final four. Along the way she proved how amazing she was as a lip syncer by first taking down Naysha Lopez and then frontrunner Thorgy Thor. We all gasped when her necklace beads went all over the stage during the “And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going” performance.

Sasha Velour (Season 9)

Sasha never lip synced during her season as she was always safe or in the top group (minus that one time she landed in the bottom 3). Any doubt of her lip syncing abilities went away once those rose petals hit the floor during the season 9 finale. In doing so she sent home Shea Coulee who was widely considered to be the winner of s9. Could we be seeing a rematch between them on AS5?