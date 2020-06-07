Fans Couldn’t Get Enough Of Ricky Martin’s Sexy Presence on ‘All Stars 5’

The premiere episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 was simply thrilling to watch! 10 of the most beloved queens returning for a shot at the crown, the juicy drama between India Ferrah and Derrick Barry, the thrilling performances during the maxi challenge and of course… RICKY MARTIN!

The Grammy winning superstar clearly looked like he was having a blast during his time on the Emmy-winning program. He’s the latest in a series of pop icons like Robyn, Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera and Nicki Minaj who have lit up the RPDR set with their fiery personas, wit, charm and so much more.

Ricky was seen throughout the episode compared to some of the others who only appeared when they were on the judging panel. First he was the surprise guest for the reading challenge which became bilingual the minute he opened his yummy mouth.

He was also super engaging with all of the girls during their time on the main stage as he made eye contact with many of them while they did their thing. Fans took note of that and so much more in their thirsty tweets that they put up during and after it aired.

