50th Anniversary Of LA Pride Postponed & No One Is Happy About It 

The 50th anniversary of LA Pride, which was set to take place in June, has now been postponed amid growing coronavirus fears. The event joins many others that have been postponed or canceled due to this matter.

Due to the concerns of COVID-19, CSW will postpone all events related to the 50th Anniversary of LA Pride that were scheduled for June 2020. Organizers are assessing the situation. More information to be provided around the postponement as details become available. — LA Pride (@lapride) March 12, 2020

“Due to the concerns of COVID-19, CSW will postpone all events related to the 50th Anniversary of LA Pride that were scheduled for June 2020,” their official Twitter account shared on Thursday, March 12. “Organizers are assessing the situation. More information to be provided around the postponement as details become available.”

People were not happy about this as many vented their frustrations over the matter below the tweet. “OMG. Everything is cancelled. Life is cancelled,” one wrote. “Thanks sis, let me go change my flight,” another jokingly chimed in. Others wondered why they were making this decision ahead of time as the event itself isn’t for another three months. “June is very, very far away. This is so strange!”

LA Pride’s official website has also been updated to reflect that new dates are coming soon. It was initially set to happen between June 12th to 14th this year. Last year’s celebration brought out a bevy of A-list talent including Paula Abdul, Meghan Trainor, Years & Years, Ashanti, The Veronicas, Todrick Hall, and Greyson Chance.

Other LGBTQ events that have been postponed/canceled in recent days outside of LA Pride include the GLAAD Media Awards in New York City and Texas Bear Round Up.