GLAAD Media Awards in NYC Canceled Over Growing Coronavirus Fears

The GLAAD Media Awards in NYC, which were set to take place next Thursday, March 19, has been canceled amid Governor Andrew Cuomo declaring a state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak.

Given our long-standing commitment to the safety of our members, sponsors, and guests, the #GLAADawards will no longer take place on March 19th in New York City. https://t.co/ejJssOK7az — GLAAD (@glaad) March 11, 2020

“Given our long-standing commitment to the safety of our members, sponsors, and guests, the #GLAADawards will no longer take place on March 19th in New York City,” the organization tweeted on Wednesday, March 11.

“The team at GLAAD has been in communication with the City of New York and is following the latest recommendations from Governor Cuomo,” they also tweeted while adding details about what would’ve happened had the event not been canceled. “We were planning to unveil a historic get-out-the-vote campaign at the event because everything is at stake for LGBTQ Americans this election year, and are hopeful that the program and our work to fight against anti-LGBTQ discrimination will continue to be supported and funded.”

“Since the event is canceled, our advocacy work will experience a loss of funding and we encourage community members and allies to consider becoming a GLAAD member to ensure this work continues,” they also wrote.

The GLAAD Media Awards, which has hosted a variety of A-list talent over the years including Madonna and Britney Spears just to name a few, was due to be hosted by bisexual comedian Lilly Singh. American Horror Story and Glee creator Ryan Murphy and actress and producer Judith Light were set to receive honors with performances planned by Adam Lambert and Ben Platt.

Other major events that have been canceled include Coachella, South by Southwest and RuPaul’s DragCon LA.