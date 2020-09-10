A Diva Matchup For The Ages-Patti LaBelle & Gladys Knight Prepare for A One Night Only Verzuz Event

Since is inception, the Verzuz series has given music lovers some absolutely epic mashups between two much adored artists. The ever growing in popularity series showcases two music icons, mainly R&B and hip-hop performers, to highlight their discographies in two ten-song rounds throughout a three-hour session. From neo-soul queens Jill Scott & Erykah Badu to the most recent battle between Brandy & Monica, these unprecedented times has given artists a new way of delivering some of their most famed music to fans. In turn, newer fans have been able to discover these artists and dive into their catalogs. In terms of catalog content, you would be hard pressed to find two artists as storied as Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight, and the rare times we have gotten to see them perform together are that of legend. Fans of these two music icons are in for a massive treat; on Sunday September 13th, these two longtime friends will be taking part in a One Night Only Verzuz battle.

From her days with LaBelle (“Lady Marmalade”) to her numerous solo hits (“Stir It Up”) and the Tony Moran remix of “Shoe Was On The Other Foot”, LaBelle has a multitude of material to pull from. Conversely, Knight herself has her work from her days with The Pips (“Midnight Train To Georgia”) and her own single catalog (“If I Were Your Woman”) and the Joey Negro mix of “Bougie Bougie”. Together, they have collaborated on projects like “Superwoman” (with fellow music titan Dionne Warwick) and the stunning duet “I Don’t Do Duets” from LaBelle’s album Burnin’. While it will be monumental to see their individual talents at work during this Verzuz, fans are already clamoring for a number of duets during this once in a lifetime event.

The two singing legends will be battle it out on Sept. 13. at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT at The Fillmore in Philadelphia. Follow Verzuz on Instagram for more information.