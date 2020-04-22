Yet another reason to tune in for Bravo’s Real Housewives of NYC.

Check out the latest ad spot for Boy Butter featuring woofy TV actor Facundo Rodriguez inspired by the timeless and iconic 90’s underwear ads of the 90s.

“We wanted to elevate the brand and portray a strong confident male figure that unabashedly owns his sexuality while still appealing to both men and women,” says Donna Feldman, co-founder of Straw Hat Productions, who produced the thirty-second spot. “This is the perfect time for brands not to put their marketing in quarantine.”

The sexy new commercial will begin airing during new episodes of Bravo’s Real Housewives of NYC Thursday nights starting April 23rd at 9 pm / 8 Central across Los Angeles, Chicago and New York City.

The personal lubricant manufacturer has been running fun, provocative ads during RuPaul’s Drag Race since 2012, and now feels the time is right to expand its audience.

The company’s founder, Eyal Feldman, says he believes Boy Butter’s “ultimate demographic loves the Real Housewives on Bravo” adding “we feel it’s a natural fit.”

Feldman added, “We don’t just want to deliver gay images but also make a fun sexy distraction for people in these times of lockdown.”

I am NOT mad at this.

Instinct previously shared Boy Butter’s earlier ad featuring Facundo churning butter in the dunes of Fire Island here.

Who doesn’t love a good metaphor? You’ll want to click on that link 🙂