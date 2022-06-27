A Peek Into ‘It Boy’ Austin Butler’s Elvis Transformation

Austin Butler is currently the talk of the town after his movie transformation as the “King of Rock and Roll,” Elvis Presley. The film Elvis is directed by the esteemed Australian director Baz Luhrmann, and it is his first movie in almost a decade.

The American actor captured the hearts of many, not only with his amazing acting that made an impact on viewers, but also with his complete transformation that exudes Elvis. Austin, who went from blonde to black hair, and fully geared up with rock and roll, is like looking at the King himself.

In fact, the film is continuously gaining more attention, and the actor expressed his gratitude for all the support that he has been receiving.

He’s got the strikingly tall height, charming smile, and captivating eyes that got people hooked for more!

Austin is 6ft. tall with naturally blonde hair and light blue eyes, and he started landing guest roles in his early teenage years.

The 30-year-old actor has played different roles in a number of films and television series, and he can definitely pull off just about any look.

It’s no surprise why Austin is currently Hollywood’s hottest it boy, and we’re here for it!

