A Quick Reminder from Tom Daley: “Don’t Drink And Dive.”

Fresh from his retirement announcement, British Olympic diver Tom Daley has teamed up with Malibu Drinks and Royal Life Saving Society UK to deliver a vital public service announcement about the risks of combining alcohol with swimming.

Advertisement

Looking dapper in a white bath robe, Daley reveals his sun-kissed skin and red swimming trunks after taking a sip of his piña colada. As the Olympian is preparing to dive, a tiled warning on the pool reads, “1 in 4 U.K. drownings involve alcohol.”

Advertisement

We then see Daley turn around (thank you very much) and revealing a “Don’t Drink and Dive” message on his red knitted trunks.

There’s also an exciting knitwear collaboration between Daley’s Made with Love brand and Malibu Drinks that highlights this important message. The exclusive pieces are currently sold out on the Made with Love website, but be sure to keep an eye out for restocks!

Advertisement

DON’T DRINK AND DIVE BUCKET HAT (c) bytomdaley.com

DON’T DRINK AND DIVE SLIDES (c) tomdaley.com

Advertisement

DON’T DRINK AND DIVE SUNNIES (c) bytomdaley.com

The PSA is part of Pernod Ricard brand’s “Don’t Drink and Dive” campaign was created by ad agency Wieden+Kennedy London.

Advertisement

Speaking on the collaboration between Malibu Drinks and Tom’s knitwear brand Made with Love, Philippa Beaumont, creative director of W+K London, tells ADWEEK, ““By connecting our campaign to something [Daley] loves and is loved for—knitting—we’d have the opportunity to make work that not only helps deliver our message in a unique way, but also makes a real difference,”

Advertisement

After clinching a silver medal in his final appearance at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France, the five-time Olympian is now focusing on spreading this important safety message.

Looking forward to seeing more from the multi-faceted Olympic Diver and his creative endeavors! Oh and remember–”Don’t Drink and Dive!”

Source: adweek.com